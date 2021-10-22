GSP Plus status: Governor says optimistic about extension prospects

LAHORE: Terming extension of GSP Plus status to Pakistan as a challenge, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that despite Indian propaganda, Pakistan will succeed in getting extension in GSP Plus status.

"Minorities are safe in Pakistan and human rights are also being ensured across the country," the governor said while talking to media here today after completing his 10-day visit to Europe in connection with the issue of extension of GSP Plus status. During the visit, he met with the four Vice-Presidents of European Parliament, 30 MPs of Italy, Senators, Ministers from Hungary and Austria.

Talking to the media, the governor said that India has been spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan but during his visit to Europe he disclosed all the facts to the members of European Parliament. He said that EU Parliamentarians appreciated Pakistan's role for peace and the steps taken to protect minorities. He said that anti-Pakistan forces including India have been obstructing the extension of GSP Plus status for Pakistan in the past but we are united as a team to thwart India's plans.

He said that in Pakistan, armed forces and the citizens of Pakistan are working together to end terrorism and eliminate their facilitators. He said that the minorities in India, including Muslims, are being victimized and massacred by the terrorist RSS and Indian forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021