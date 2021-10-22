KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (October 21, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 173.38 173.38 173.20 173.02 172.91 172.56 171.83 EUR 202.28 202.35 202.26 202.25 202.25 201.96 201.24 GBP 239.80 239.77 239.51 239.28 239.04 238.47 237.34 ===========================================================================

