West Indies women to play ODIs in Pakistan in November

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

West Indies women will visit Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in November, the Asian side's cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The three ODIs will be played on November 8, 11, and 14 before the two sides travel to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifier tournament that begins on November 21.

West Indies women played in Pakistan in 2019 amid tight security. Pakistan toured West Indies in June-July earlier this year.

"This will be a great series for the promotion, publicity, and growth of women's cricket in Pakistan, besides also providing both sides excellent opportunity to prepare for the World Cup qualifier," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

Holding slams 'arrogant' England for pulling out of Pakistan tours

West Indies women's tour will be followed by their men's side who will visit Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is in December.

"So, the Pakistan cricket fans can brace for some exciting and entertaining cricket in women's and men's cricket later this year."

PCB chairman Ramiz says he will not take a 'single penny' for three years

The series will be a boost for Pakistan whose men's team were unable to play matches at home in recent weeks ahead of the T20 World Cup after New Zealand and England pulled out amid security concerns.

Raja had said last month that Pakistan were "used and binned" by a "Western Bloc".

World Cup PCB West Indies women cricket team

