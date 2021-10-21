ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Copper falls as LME squeeze begins to fade

  • Benchmark LME copper was down 2.6% at $9,926 a tonne
Reuters 21 Oct 2021

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Thursday as a short squeeze on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased and attention refocused on the threat of slowing demand in top consumer China.

Benchmark LME copper was down 2.6% at $9,926 a tonne at 1105 GMT and the premium for cash copper over the three-month contract had reduced to $267.50 a tonne.

The premium for quickly delivered cash copper had surged to $1,103 on Monday -- by far the biggest on record -- as available stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses shrank to their lowest level in at least two decades.

The squeeze pushed the benchmark copper price up 10% last week and to $10,452.50 on Monday, just shy of record highs.

Exchange stocks represent a fraction of available material and sudden tightness on the LME does not reflect the wider market, said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Base metals slide as China pledges to cool coal prices

"We are seeing a loosening in the copper market," he said, pointing to rising mine and scrap supply and slowing demand in China, which is suffering power shortages and weakening economic growth.

"Prices should be lower at the end of the year," he said.

Stocks/Spread: On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses at 18,250 tonnes remain near multi-decade lows.

China Premiums: Yangshan copper import premiums fell to $95 a tonne from $140 on Oct. 12, suggesting weaker Chinese demand for overseas metal.

China Coal: Chinese thermal coal futures slumped for a second day after the government said it could intervene to control a record-breaking price rally.

China Construction: Officials sought to reassure investors that a debt crisis in China's property market won't damage the wider economy.

Smelter: Shandong Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Group has fired up its 300,000 tonnes per year refined copper production line after a long shutdown, sources said.

Nickel: Benchmark nickel was down 3% at $20,340 a tonne after touching $21,425, the highest since 2014.

Exchange inventories of nickel are falling, premiums for quickly deliverable metal are rising and an industry group said bad weather could reduce output of nickel ore in the Philippines.

Other Metals: LME aluminium was down 2.1% at $3,006 a tonne, zinc fell 0.1% to $3,558.50, lead slipped 1% to $2,392.50 and tin was down 1.2% at $37,770.

