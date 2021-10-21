ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's rupee closes near 174 as depreciation continues

  • Falls another 49 paisas to end at 173.96 in inter-bank market
BRecorder.com 21 Oct 2021

Pakistan's rupee continued to weaken, depreciating another 0.28% to close near 174 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 173.96 against the USD, a day-on-day depreciation of 49 paisas or 0.28%. On Wednesday, the PKR had dropped to the-then record low of 173.47.

The PKR has lost 12.46% of its value against the greenback since its recent high in May. It has depreciated by 9.44% during the ongoing fiscal year, and 8.12% during the calendar year.

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

The rapid depreciation within the space of a few months has raised concerns over inflation.

Overseas Pakistanis have benefitted from rupee depreciation: Dr Reza Baqir

However, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir looked to point out the positive, saying that PKR depreciation benefits overseas Pakistanis, who provide Pakistan with billions of dollars as remittances.

While talking to media persons in Manchester, the ex-IMF official said any economic policy benefits one section over the other.

"Rising dollar rates benefit some people and harm others. Overseas Pakistanis benefit because their family members receive more remittances. We should not forget those who benefit,” the SBP chief official had said.

IMF Dollar currency Rupee rupee today exchnage rate PKR VS USD

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's rupee closes near 174 as depreciation continues

Qureshi arrives in Kabul, will discuss bilateral relations with interim govt

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

SC grants bail to PPP's Khursheed Shah

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Power tariff raise under FCA imminent

Read more stories