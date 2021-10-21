Qureshi holds 'result-oriented' talks during visit to Kabul

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan is committed to helping the Afghan people in this moment of need, adding that he had a comprehensive and result-oriented conversation with the Taliban leadership.

Qureshi was on a day-long visit in Kabul to hold talks with the interim government. He was received by Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan at the Kabul airport.

Speaking to the media after meeting Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdus Salam Hanafi and other Taliban cabinet members, Qureshi said that Pakistan is committed to helping the Afghan people.

The foreign minister added that he had a comprehensive and result-oriented conversation with the Taliban leadership, saying that both sides discussed a number of issues, including steps to increase trade and regional connectivity.

"Hopefully, their [Taliban government] delegation will come to Islamabad in the next few days so that we can take these talks forwards and settle matters," he said.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said: "The Foreign Minister’s visit [to Afghanistan] reflects Pakistan’s consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts,"

"The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas," the FO added.

"Utilising the opportunity, the foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability."

'Changed reality in Afghanistan': FM Qureshi calls for 'pragmatic approach'

The FO said that Pakistan, as a close fraternal neighbour, has always stood by Afghanistan and also kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under Covid-19 protocols.

"Facilitative visa regime for Afghan nationals and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted. In recent months, Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuffs and medicines," FO added.

Last month, addressing the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Qureshi said that the world is now grappling with a changed reality in Afghanistan, adding that the new situation requires discarding old lenses, developing new insights, and proceeding with a realistic and pragmatic approach.

"The new situation requires discarding old lenses, developing new insights, and proceeding with a realistic and pragmatic approach," Qureshi said. "At the centre of our endeavours must remain the well-being of the Afghan people, who have suffered enormously due to conflict and instability for over 40 years."