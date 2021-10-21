SC grants bail to PPP's Khursheed Shah

The Supreme Court (SC) granted bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case on Thursday.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced his verdict after hearing arguments from both sides and granted the PPP leader bail, the order for which will be issued later. The SC has directed Shah to submit bail bonds worth Rs10mn as surety, Aaj News reported.

The SC has also decided to keep his name on the Exit Control List (ECL), saying the accountability court that was hearing the case could decide to remove it.

Khursheed Shah arrested

Earlier this year, the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected the PPP leader's post-arrest bail plea and directed the trial court to expedite the case without allowing any adjournment.

Shah was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur team in September 2019. NAB says Shah owns assets worth billions of rupees registered in the names of his alleged front men.

Shah operates as many as 105 bank accounts in his and other family members' names in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities, they said. According to NAB, Shah's properties are located in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi. Over 83 properties are allegedly registered against the names of Shah's alleged front man Pehlaj Rai.