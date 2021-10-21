ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.44%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.2%)
BYCO 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.87%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
GGL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
KAPCO 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.38%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.08%)
NETSOL 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.07%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
PAEL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.73%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4%)
TRG 131.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.72%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.51%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 93.14 (1.97%)
BR30 20,937 Increased By ▲ 97.33 (0.47%)
KSE100 46,094 Increased By ▲ 594.97 (1.31%)
KSE30 18,121 Increased By ▲ 296.42 (1.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's 10-year bond yields fall amid domestic equities retreat

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields fell on Thursday as demand for safe-haven debt was underpinned by weak domestic equities, while investors bought back debt after the yields hit six-month highs in the previous session.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.085%, while the 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 151.37, with a trading volume of 17,528 lots.

Japan's Nikkei share average fell almost 2% on Thursday, weighed down by fresh fears around China Evergrande Group, concerns ahead of a general election and worries over the impact of rising costs on corporate outlook.

Yields on longer-dated bonds were unchanged, with the 20-year JGB yield at 0.480% and the 30-year JGB yield at 0.695%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.755%.

The two-year JGB yield remained at minus 0.115% after being untraded. The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.075%.

10 year JGB yield Japan's benchmark 10 year government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's 10-year bond yields fall amid domestic equities retreat

Power tariff raise under FCA imminent

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Read more stories