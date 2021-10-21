ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
GGL 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
JSCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
NETSOL 106.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PAEL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.23%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By ▲ 45.16 (0.96%)
BR30 20,798 Decreased By ▼ -41.92 (-0.2%)
KSE100 45,655 Increased By ▲ 155.42 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,921 Increased By ▲ 96.45 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower

AFP 21 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as rising US bond yields worried investors, although overnight gains on Wall Street provided some support.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.50 percent, or 145.03 points, to 29,110.52, while the broader Topix index lost 0.27 percent, or 5.42 points, to 2,022.25.

The dollar stood at 114.32 yen, nearly flat from 114.33 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

"Exporter shares are likely to come under pressure on concerns over rising US long-term bond yields," Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US gains

The trend weighed on tech shares in the United States, with the Nasdaq down 0.1 percent at the close, which "led to the selling of major shares in Tokyo", Okasan added.

However, the brokerage pointed to the relative stability of the Topix after the rest of Wall Street ended broadly higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 in the black.

Economically sensitive stocks, such as steel, chemical and paper, may attract investors, Okasan said.

"On the back of the gains in US shares, a wide range of Tokyo shares are expected to find buyers," it said.

The market also was monitoring news related to troubled Chinese developer Evergrande, which is expected to resume trading in Hong Kong from Thursday.

Evergrande said its efforts to sell a stake in its property services unit had failed.

The company said it would continue to implement measures to ease its liquidity issues, cautioning that "there is no guarantee that the group will be able to meet its financial obligations".

Among major Tokyo shares, tech investor SoftBank Group dropped 1.13 percent to 6,636 yen. Advantest, a maker of testing tools for semiconductors, fell 1.84 percent to 9,080 yen.

Major paper producer Oji Holdings added 0.36 percent to 564 yen. Its smaller rival Nippon Paper Industries firmed 0.34 percent to 1,181 yen.

Nippon Steel gave up gains and fell 0.38 percent to 1,979 yen.

Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fashion chain, shed earlier losses and added 0.11 percent to 75,580 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

New auto policy: ‘Ministry likely to take draft to govt for approval in 2 weeks’

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Read more stories