Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan

Afghanistan: COAS for global efforts to avoid humanitarian crisis

Recorder Report 21 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The Army chief was talking to NATO Senior Civil Representative Stefano Pontecorvo who called on him at GHQ here on Wednesday. During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and Afghanistan situation were discussed. COAS while speaking to Stefano Pontecorvo, said that there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability. He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues, the ISPR statement read.

