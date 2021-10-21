Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated

KARACHI: Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated in Karachi with religious zest and fervour, the other day.

The day as a public holiday, dawned with special prayers at the city mosques for the unity of Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country and protection of citizens from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The Eid Milad processions of the city were taken out at Soldier Bazar and old city areas.

Dawat-e-Islami organized a procession near Denso Hall, Light House area. Another procession led by Maulana Akbar Dars was held at Memon Masjid, and marched through MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Centre, Regal Chowk, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Fresco Chowk and Aram Bagh Masjid.

The procession of the Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan led by Shah Abdul Haq Qadri passed through the Memon Masjid, MA Jinnah Road, Capri Chowk, Numaish and Nishter Park.

Prominent religious scholars participated in these processions and shed light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

The Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (POPs) advised by health authorities and the government were largely defied by the participants of Seerat conferences, special events and Mehfil-e-Milad which were arranged in connections with the day.

