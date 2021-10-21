ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
US MIDDAY: Gold jumps

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Gold prices jumped on Wednesday, after the US dollar weakened, as worries over rising inflation and supply chain issues boosted the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $1,785.25 per ounce by 14:00 ET (1800 GMT). US gold futures for December settled up 0.8% at $1,784.90 per ounce.

The dollar dipped, making gold more appealing to holders of foreign currencies.

“There is a global concern on what is going on with supply crunches and the lack of action from the Federal Reserve. It seems like the Fed is behind the ball on inflation,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“With supply chain and inflation issues, how will stocks continue to make new highs?” Haberkorn said, adding that “there is a flight to safety into gold that will go on for the next couple of months.”

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday if inflation keeps rising at its current pace in the next few months, policymakers may need to adopt “a more aggressive policy response” next year.

Bullion is often considered an inflation hedge, although reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Also boosting gold, US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields pulled back after hitting a five-month peak earlier in the session.

StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said gold would see a change in range once it breaches the key $1,800 per ounce level, adding that the risk lies to the upside ahead of India’s Diwali festival and with steady demand in China.

Elsewhere, platinum rose 1% to $1,050.50 per ounce. Palladium fell 1.2% to $2,072.71.

Silver rose 2.9% to $24.34 per ounce, having hit its highest in over one month.

