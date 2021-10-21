ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
S.Korean shares end lower on profit-taking in tech stocks

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

SEOUL: South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, reversing early gains, as investors booked profits in technology stocks and on worries about growth across the region. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI ended 15.91 points, or 0.53%, down at 3,013.13, reversing early gains of as much as 0.60%. It ended 0.74% higher on Tuesday.

Among the heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.42%, while peer SK Hynix rose 0.20%. Battery maker LG Chem rose 1.08% but platform company Naver ended flat.

Samsung Electronics has gained as much as 3.95% in the past four days, while LG Chem and Naver have surged as much as 19.5% and 12.7%, respectively, over the past two weeks.

Foreigners were net sellers of 73.2 billion won ($62.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed this year’s economic growth forecast for Asia and warned that a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections, supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures pose downside risks to the outlook.

The won ended at 1,174.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.38% higher than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,174.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.4.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 108.65, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.09% in late afternoon trade. The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 2.390%.

KOSPI tech stocks S.Korean shares

