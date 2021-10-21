KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 20, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 172.66 172.60 172.53 172.30 172.06 171.82 171.25 EUR 201.08 201.08 201.11 201.07 200.92 200.76 200.23 GBP 238.41 238.30 238.18 237.88 237.49 237.06 236.15 ===========================================================================

