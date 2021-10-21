Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (October 20, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 20.10.2021 VALUE 20.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1185% PA 0.6315% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0838% PA 0.6663% PA For 12 months 0.0521% PA 0.9271% PA For 2 Years 0.0521% PA 1.4271% PA For 3 Years 0.0521% PA 1.6771% PA For 4 years 0.0521% PA 1.9271% PA For 5 years 0.0521% PA 2.0521% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 20.10.2021 VALUE 20.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.0365% PA 0.7135% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1651% PA 0.9151% PA For 12 Months 0.4633% PA 1.3383% PA For 2 Years 0.4633% PA 1.8383% PA For 3 Years 0.4633% PA 2.0883% PA For 4 years 0.4633% PA 2.3383% PA For 5 years 0.4633% PA 2.4633% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 20.10.2021 VALUE 20.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3199% PA 1.0699% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2936% PA 1.0436% PA For 12 Months 0.2307% PA 1.1057% PA For 2 Years 0.2307% PA 1.6057% PA For 3 Years 0.2307% PA 1.8557% PA For 4 years 0.2307% PA 2.1057% PA For 5 years 0.2307% PA 2.2307% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 20.10.2021 VALUE 20.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1643% PA 0.5857% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1828% PA 0.5672% PA For 12 Months 0.1917% PA 0.6833% PA For 2 Years 0.1917% PA 1.1833% PA For 3 Years 0.1917% PA 1.4333% PA For 4 Years 0.1917% PA 1.6833% PA For 5 years 0.1917% PA 1.8083% PA ========================================================

