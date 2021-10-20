ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault sees bigger production hit from chip shortage

Reuters 20 Oct 2021

PARIS: French carmaker Renault expects to produce at least 300,000 fewer vehicles this year due to a global shortage in semiconductor chips, three sources close to firm told Reuters on Wednesday, a much bigger hit than previously estimated.

The supply problems would cost Renault, which is set to publish its third-quarter sales on Friday, over a third more than the 220,000 lost vehicles it forecast in early September.

A Renault spokesperson declined to comment.

"The forecasts change all the time, but the shortfall will be between 300,000 and 400,00 vehicles," said one of the sources.

The other two sources said this figure could be between 350,000 and 380,000 vehicles.

Renault forecasts 2021 profit despite global chip shortage

The shortage in chips has come at the worst possible time, automotive lobby group PFA said on Tuesday, as carmakers recover from coronavirus disruptions and shift towards producing all-electric vehicles.

It said that chip supply constraints could stretch well into 2022.

Renault said over the summer that electric vehicles would account for up to 90% of its Renault brand sales by 2030, but component shortages have forced carmakers worldwide to cut or even suspend production.

All cars manufactured in the European Union this year must comply with EU regulations that cap average CO2 emissions from new cars at 95g CO2/km, or face heavy fines.

Renault French carmaker semiconductor chip semiconductor shortage semiconductor market

Comments

1000 characters

Renault sees bigger production hit from chip shortage

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Read more stories