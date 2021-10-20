ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.24%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.76%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.43%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 105.99 (2.3%)
BR30 20,847 Increased By ▲ 572.95 (2.83%)
KSE100 45,479 Increased By ▲ 849.67 (1.9%)
KSE30 17,812 Increased By ▲ 356.7 (2.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stock markets ease at open

AFP 20 Oct 2021

LONDON: European stock markets dipped at the open Wednesday following a largely positive showing in Asia. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index eased 0.1 percent to 7,213.41 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX fell 0.1 percent to 15,505.45 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.1 percent to 6,665.31.

European stock markets Frankfurt's DAX Paris CAC 40

Comments

1000 characters

European stock markets ease at open

Pakistan's current account deficit narrows to $1.11 billion in September

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest single-day tally in a year

China eyes coal market intervention to curb price spikes

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Facebook plans to change its name, says The Verge

PML-N files intra-court appeal in IHC against 60-day oath-taking limit

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

13 killed in Damascus army bus bombing: state media

Grenade targets Taliban vehicle in Afghan capital, injures 6: officials

Read more stories