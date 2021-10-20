West Indies spinner Allen out of T20 World Cup with injury

DUBAI: West Indies spinner Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with an ankle injury, the event technical committee announced Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who has been with the team as a reserve player amid Covid-19 quarantine requirements, will replace Allen in the 15-member squad led by Kieron Pollard.

The 26-year-old Allen, a left-arm spinner and a useful lower-order batsman, has played 28 T20 internationals since making his debut in 2018.

Meanwhile the replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie.

Holders West Indies will open their campaign against England on day one of the Super 12 stage on Saturday in Dubai.