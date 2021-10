Australia shares set to dip at open, NZ flat

Australian shares are set to fall on Tuesday, likely hurt by losses in miners and energy stocks on the back of sinking commodity prices and tracking global markets which dipped on disappointing China growth data.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 44.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 0.26% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12993.7 in early trade.