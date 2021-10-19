ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupiah rises ahead of BI meeting as Asian currencies climb

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

The Indonesian rupiah was firm on Tuesday ahead of the country's central bank meeting, as all Asian currencies gained against a dollar reeling from a weak manufacturing print in the United States.

The South Korean won and the Thai baht led gains as they rose 0.4% each, while the Philippine peso, the Singapore dollar and Taiwan's dollar advanced.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, declined as US factory output in September slowed because of a global chip shortage and after-effects of a hurricane in the country.

The rupiah rose 0.2% to 14,080 per dollar as investors looked to a Bank Indonesia (BI) meeting for guidance on monetary policy since it's widely expected to keep rates on hold to keep supporting economic recovery.

BI's policies to prioritise macroeconomic stability through a harsh COVID-19 wave have worked well so far, with rupiah being the best performer in the third-quarter among Asian currencies.

Indonesia stocks, rupiah stumble as consumer confidence dips

"The government's focus on tax reforms and re-opening the economy to tourism has also boosted policy credibility and brightened recovery prospects," Mizuho analysts said in a note.

"Substitution of Australian coal for Indonesian coal by China is adding to rupiah's allure at the margin," they added, as Indonesia is a net commodity exporter.

However, Jakarta stocks dropped 0.6% to retreat from a near-record high after rising for six straight sessions.

The mood was upbeat because of a tech-fuelled rally on Wall Street overnight; with a rebound in Chinese markets anchoring gains in Asia a day after weak data stoked investor concerns about the world's second-largest economy.

Philippine stocks jumped as much as 1% to be a top gainer in the region, bolstered by AC Energy Corp rallying 8% on approving a number of deals that would see the power generator stop using thermal coal by 2025.

Shanghai stocks pushed higher, while the Chinese yuan climbed 0.3% to 6.41, blowing past a level it last hit in mid-June.

Markets were still watching out for any announcement from debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group as it approached the end of a 30-day grace period for a missed coupon payment that had been due on Sept. 23.

Financials markets in Malaysia were shut for a holiday.

Dollar Asian currencies Philippine stocks WallStreet Indonesian rupiah

Comments

1000 characters

Rupiah rises ahead of BI meeting as Asian currencies climb

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Talks with IMF in the right direction: Tarin

PM, army chief briefed about Covid-19 situation

OPEC+ misses target again, as some members struggle to raise oil output

COAS given briefing on Afghan situation at ISI HQs

COAS for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

Russia closes NATO missions as ties plunge to new low

Read more stories