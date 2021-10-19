IMF official calls on AGP

ISLAMABAD: The Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Teresa Daban Sanchez called on Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal here and discussed the audit reports about Covid-related expenditures.

The meeting was held on the request of Resident Representative the IMF, said a statement issued by the office of AGP on Monday.

Teresa Daban Sanchez briefed the Chair about Rapid Financing Instrument and also extended offer for training of personnel of DAGP by IMF in the field of budgeting, financing, execution and reporting. The Auditor General of Pakistan appreciated the proposal and apprised the IMF team about the mandate of the Auditor General of Pakistan.