Police officer martyred, 13 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: A police officer was martyred and 13 others including three pedestrians were injured in a bomb blast here in the provincial capital on Monday.

According to the counter-terrorism department (CTD), a bomb planted on motorcycle exploded targeting a police mobile van near Balochistan University at Saryab Road, Quetta.

A police officer was martyred while three pedestrians among 13 others were injured in the explosion.

Rescue personnel rushed the scene and shifted the injured people to the Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressing his sympathies with the family of martyred police officer has summoned a report on the blast.