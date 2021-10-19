Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
19 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (October 18, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 16-10-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 14,500 180 14,680 14,480 + 200/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 15,540 193 15,733 15,518 + 215/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
