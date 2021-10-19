Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
19 Oct 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (October 18, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07113 0.07263 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07488 0.07600 0.10838 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08038 0.08363 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10138 0.10538 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.12363 0.12113 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.16050 0.15650 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.27963 0.24700 0.34238 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
