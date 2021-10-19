KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (October 18, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 171.21 171.03 170.96 170.64 170.52 170.21 169.91 EUR 198.33 198.19 198.22 198.07 198.06 197.82 197.59 GBP 235.07 234.81 234.71 234.31 234.11 233.62 233.14 ===========================================================================

