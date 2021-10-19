ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
Bill buying rates per unit of currency

Recorder Report 19 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (October 18, 2021).

===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
        15 DAYS       1M        2M        3M        4M        5M         6M
===========================================================================
USD      171.21    171.03    170.96    170.64    170.52    170.21    169.91
EUR      198.33    198.19    198.22    198.07    198.06    197.82    197.59
GBP      235.07    234.81    234.71    234.31    234.11    233.62    233.14
===========================================================================

