Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 19 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (October 18, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 18.10.2021   VALUE 18.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1278% PA            0.6223% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0908% PA            0.6593% PA
For 12 months           0.0226% PA            0.8976% PA
For  2 Years            0.0226% PA            1.3976% PA
For  3 Years            0.0226% PA            1.6476% PA
For  4 years            0.0226% PA            1.8976% PA
For  5 years            0.0226% PA            2.0226% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 18.10.2021   VALUE 18.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1150% PA            0.6350% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.0286% PA            0.7786% PA
For 12 Months           0.3071% PA            1.1821% PA
For  2 Years            0.3071% PA            1.6821% PA
For  3 Years            0.3071% PA            1.9321% PA
For  4 years            0.3071% PA            2.1821% PA
For  5 years            0.3071% PA            2.3071% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 18.10.2021   VALUE 18.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3183% PA            1.0683% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2937% PA            1.0437% PA
For 12 Months           0.2937% PA            1.1117% PA
For  2 Years            0.2937% PA            1.6117% PA
For  3 Years            0.2937% PA            1.8617% PA
For  4 years            0.2937% PA            2.1117% PA
For  5 years            0.2937% PA            2.2367% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 18.10.2021   VALUE 18.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1650% PA            0.5850% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1852% PA            0.5648% PA
For 12 Months           0.1912% PA            0.6838% PA
For  2 Years            0.1912% PA            1.1838% PA
For  3 Years            0.1912% PA            1.4338% PA
For  4 Years            0.1912% PA            1.6838% PA
For  5 years            0.1912% PA            1.8088% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

