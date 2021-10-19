Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (October 18, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 18.10.2021 VALUE 18.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1278% PA 0.6223% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0908% PA 0.6593% PA
For 12 months 0.0226% PA 0.8976% PA
For 2 Years 0.0226% PA 1.3976% PA
For 3 Years 0.0226% PA 1.6476% PA
For 4 years 0.0226% PA 1.8976% PA
For 5 years 0.0226% PA 2.0226% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 18.10.2021 VALUE 18.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1150% PA 0.6350% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.0286% PA 0.7786% PA
For 12 Months 0.3071% PA 1.1821% PA
For 2 Years 0.3071% PA 1.6821% PA
For 3 Years 0.3071% PA 1.9321% PA
For 4 years 0.3071% PA 2.1821% PA
For 5 years 0.3071% PA 2.3071% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 18.10.2021 VALUE 18.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3183% PA 1.0683% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2937% PA 1.0437% PA
For 12 Months 0.2937% PA 1.1117% PA
For 2 Years 0.2937% PA 1.6117% PA
For 3 Years 0.2937% PA 1.8617% PA
For 4 years 0.2937% PA 2.1117% PA
For 5 years 0.2937% PA 2.2367% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 18.10.2021 VALUE 18.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA
For 12 Months 0.1912% PA 0.6838% PA
For 2 Years 0.1912% PA 1.1838% PA
For 3 Years 0.1912% PA 1.4338% PA
For 4 Years 0.1912% PA 1.6838% PA
For 5 years 0.1912% PA 1.8088% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
