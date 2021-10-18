ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets; Saudi retreats

  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.5% fall in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries and a 4.8% decline in Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co (Yansab)
Reuters 18 Oct 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, mirroring strong oil prices, although the Saudi index snapped a four-day winning streak on profit taking.

Oil prices hit multi-year highs buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.5% fall in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries and a 4.8% decline in Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co (Yansab).

Yansab reported a quarterly net profit of 179.8 million riyals ($47.94 million), down from 195.6 million riyals a year earlier.

Investors tried to secure their gains after the main index surpassed its 2008 peak briefly yesterday, said Wael Makarem senior market strategist at Exness.

"The Saudi market could see some price corrections as investors take their profits before rejoining the uptrend."

Most Gulf exchanges track oil prices higher

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.7%, buoyed by a 1.9% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.5% increase in Emirates Telecommunications Group.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties closing 1% higher and diversified investment group Dubai Investments advancing 2.4%.

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday recorded a drop in daily COVID-19 cases to below 100 for the first time since the start of the outbreak last year as it hosts a huge world fair to which it hopes to attract millions of visits.

The Qatari benchmark gave up early gains to finish 0.1% lower, driven down by a 0.9% drop in Qatar National Bank.

However, the index's losses were limited by gains at sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan, which climbed 1.7% ahead of its earnings announcement.

Egypt's blue-chip index concluded 1.1% higher, extending gains for a ninth session, with top lender Commercial International Bank climbing 1.9%.

Egypt will mandate that public sector employees must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after Nov. 15, a cabinet statement said on Sunday.

Bahrain was closed for a public holiday

SAUDI ARABIA eased 0.1% to 11,758

ABU DHABI gained 0.7% to 7,893

DUBAI added 0.5% to 2,817

QATAR fell 0.1% to 11,743

EGYPT rose 1.1% to 11,276

OMAN lost 0.1% to 3,970

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 7,493

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Dubai's main share index Most stock markets in the Gulf

Comments

1000 characters

Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets; Saudi retreats

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories