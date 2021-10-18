ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Soybeans fall on ample global supplies

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

CANBERRA: US soybean futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday, as ample global supplies outweighed recent strong demand for US supplies.

Corn fell on forecasts for bumper global stocks, while wheat ticked higher.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% at $12.15-3/4 a bushel by 0418 GMT, having firmed 1% on Friday.

"A couple of days of strong export figures has provided some support, but the market is awash with beans," said a Melbourne-based trader who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week projected supplies of corn and soybeans at higher than market expectations.

US exporters sold soybeans either to China or "unknown destinations" for a third consecutive day on Friday. US exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said on Friday.

But tempering those gains was data showing weak domestic demand for US supplies.

The US soybean crush hit a three-month low in September and fell below an average of trade estimates, while soyoil stocks at the end of last month rose for a third straight month, according to data released by the National Oilseed Processors Association on Friday.

The most active wheat futures were up 0.1% at $7.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.3% on Friday.

The most active corn futures were down 0.1% at $5.24-1/2 a bushel after closing up 1.7% in the previous session.

Analysts said corn remains under pressure from expectations of bumper global supplies.

