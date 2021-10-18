ANL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 102.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.21%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.84%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.97%)
UNITY 29.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.87%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,661 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-0.16%)
BR30 20,563 Decreased By ▼ -328.94 (-1.57%)
KSE100 44,854 Increased By ▲ 32.93 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,553 Increased By ▲ 32.01 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi terms current economic hardships 'a temporary phase'

APP 18 Oct 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that economic hardships were temporary as the government was trying its best to strengthen country's economy.

While talking to people, hailing from his constituency NA-156 here, the foreign minister stated the government was well aware of difficulties and problems of the masses. "Poverty alleviation is top priority of the incumbent government," he mentioned. Ehsas Programme, Health Card Scheme and some other policies of the incumbent government would surely help reduce poverty and provide maximum relief to the poor people, said Qureshi.

The country was heading towards industrial development which would surely help in providing more jobs to the unemployed persons besides strengthening the national economy, added Qureshi. Responding to inflation, the foreign minister stated that it was due to ill-conceived policies of the previous rulers.

Criticizing the Opposition, the FM stated those who chanted the slogan "sanctity of vote", actually violated the dignity of voters. What both the PPP and PML-N had given to voters during last 30-years of their rule, he questioned. Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PPP and PML N looted national treasury and damaged the voters economically. The leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were making noise to conceal their corruption and avoid process of accountability, remarked Qureshi.

The incumbent government, however, committed to hold looters accountable, whether they belong to any political party or group. Qureshi observed that the corrupt persons would have to face indiscriminate accountability process. The foreign minister said that economic diplomacy was launched to attract foreign investment.

Instructions have been issued to diplomatic missions abroad to bring the investors to Pakistan from across the globe. "Pakistan is an attractive country for investment. The more foreign investment we have, the more employment opportunities there will be," stated FM Qureshi. Earlier, the foreign minister attended different events in the city, including "Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference" at Police Lines.

Pakistan Economy foreign minister Shah Mahmood Quresh current economic hardships

Comments

Comments are closed.

Qureshi terms current economic hardships 'a temporary phase'

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan, IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

Read more stories