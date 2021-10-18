ANL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.35%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
ASL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
FFL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.27%)
GGL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.51%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.79%)
NETSOL 101.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-3.79%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.85%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.65%)
TRG 130.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.98 (-3.67%)
UNITY 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.34%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -15.67 (-0.34%)
BR30 20,488 Decreased By ▼ -403.74 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,804 Decreased By ▼ -17.55 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,524 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Pakistan

Eid-Miladun-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: 6,000 police personnel to be deployed in Lahore

Recorder Report 18 Oct 2021

LAHORE: While stressing upon the need for creating interfaith religious harmony and brotherhood in religious programmes, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar disclosed on Sunday that Lahore police will deploy over 6,000 cops in field to ensure security of religious events to be held on Tuesday in connection with the Eid-Miladun-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

"Over 6,000 police personnel, including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) and Elite Force will be deployed for the security of more than 500 sacred programs of Eid-Miladun-Nabi (SAW). Of them, 329 programmes are of 'A' and 'B' category which are related to processions, gatherings, rallies and conferences," he said while presiding over the Central Executive Peace Committee here.

Members of the committee who attended the meeting were Hafiz Zubair Virk, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Kifayat Ullah, Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Touqeer Baba, Allama Hakim Mahmoodul-Hassan and Syed Khurram Abbas Naqvi. Lahore DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Security and divisional SPs were also present.

Addressing the participants, the CCPO said that foolproof security and traffic arrangements would be made for all central processions, 'Mahafils' (gatherings) and rallies on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in coordination with all the representatives of different schools of thoughts to ensure peace and safety of the citizens. He stressed upon the need for creating interfaith religious harmony and brotherhood in the forthcoming religious programs, forging unity among the members of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure peace and solidarity in the city in wake of present borders situation.

The CCPO directed the concerned police officers to intensify security of all sensitive mosques, imambargahs and public places and deploy additional force in the city. He directed that suspected vehicles, persons and their luggage should be checked thoroughly at entry and exits points of the city.

He further directed the SSPs, DSPs and SHOs to remain in field and personally inspect the security arrangements besides maintaining a constant liaison with the organizers of the religious events. He also directed that snipers be deployed on rooftops of sensitive installations.

According to Dogar, intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and flag marches should be carried out to instill a sense of security among the citizens. He said the monitoring of the big processions will be done with the help of CCTV cameras of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). He advised that participants of these programs as well as police officers should wear masks in view of corona pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) police personnel

