USD smuggling probe under way, says Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Sunday said that four to five money exchange companies are being investigated/ audited and 34 persons have been taken into custody to be interrogated on the accusations of smuggling of US dollars into Afghanistan.

Talking to reporters here, the interior minister said that the outcome of the investigation would be made public, adding that a huge quantity of dollars has been transferred to Afghanistan.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been instructed to resolve the matter properly with money exchange companies, adding that the Pakistani currency is under pressure due to increasing demand for dollars in Afghanistan because of the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country.

Responding to a question, the interior minister lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz for her criticizing on head of the country's premier spy agency - Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"Maryam Nawaz is digging her 'political grave' through these 'judo karate' tactics... Discussing state institutions on the streets is her 'silliness' and political immaturity," he alleged. He was commenting on Maryam's speech to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghaat Ground on Saturday.

The interior minister warned Maryam Nawaz against dragging the Pakistan army into politics. "If you drag the army into politics, then you would be treated the way that occurs in Dhobi Ghaat - an open air laundry where clothes are beaten with sticks while washing them."

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan is would stay and complete his five-year term, adding that more than three years have already been passed by the incumbent government and it will also complete its fourth year in power.

He said that the fifth year is supposed to be the election year where every politician would prefer to be in his/her constituency. "No one should be mistaken, as Imran Khan is not going away. Since last December you're saying that Imran Khan is going, but he is still there and would complete his five-year term," he maintained.

On the other hand, he added that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hatched a plan to go to London and is now he is "shedding crocodile tears".

The interior minister admitted that people are suffering due to high inflation and the government would make every effort to give relief to them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021