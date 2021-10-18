ANL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.35%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
ASL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
FFL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.05%)
NETSOL 101.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-3.79%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.85%)
PAEL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.23%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.34%)
TRG 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-3.63%)
UNITY 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.47%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -16.15 (-0.35%)
BR30 20,487 Decreased By ▼ -405.53 (-1.94%)
KSE100 44,810 Decreased By ▼ -11.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,531 Increased By ▲ 9.03 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
FPCCI elections: BMP says optimistic about prospects

Recorder Report 18 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Businessmen Panel (BMP) claimed a clean sweep for the third consecutive time in the annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), scheduled to be held on December 30, 2021.

"We are prepared to sweep the FPCCI elections and will set an example for opponents and UBG Group shall get nothing but regret over the adventure," remarked Chairman (Capital) Riaz Khattak, while talking to BMP members, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, BMP had delivered to its best for promotion of trade and industry, and for the economic prosperity and development of the country.

BMP leadership had won respect, appreciation and support from the business community of the country for picking the best available people as the candidates on FPCCI offices, who, after being elected, proved their efficiency and professionalism.

"Like the last two years, this year we, BMP, are bringing the best candidates team, who would beat the record of deliverance of their predecessors," he reaffirmed.

He pledged that after its victory in the coming FPCCI elections, BMP on the platform of this apex trade body would be fighting more vigorously with the ultimate objective of achieving economic prosperity in the country.

The press release said that Riaz khattak has also expressed serious disappointment over the Federal Board of Revenue's decision to restore the powers of the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue to attach bank accounts.

He was disappointed by the FBR's decision in its letter of October 11, 2021 to restore the powers of the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue to attach bank accounts under section 140 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and section 48 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The BMP official was of the view that this letter should be withdrawn with immediate effect as in the past these powers have been used by field formations to harass and intimidate existing taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BMP Mian Anjum Nisar FPCCI elections BMP leadership annual elections of FPCCI UBG Group

