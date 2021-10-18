FPCCI elections: BMP says optimistic about prospects

PESHAWAR: Businessmen Panel (BMP) claimed a clean sweep for the third consecutive time in the annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), scheduled to be held on December 30, 2021.

"We are prepared to sweep the FPCCI elections and will set an example for opponents and UBG Group shall get nothing but regret over the adventure," remarked Chairman (Capital) Riaz Khattak, while talking to BMP members, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, BMP had delivered to its best for promotion of trade and industry, and for the economic prosperity and development of the country.

BMP leadership had won respect, appreciation and support from the business community of the country for picking the best available people as the candidates on FPCCI offices, who, after being elected, proved their efficiency and professionalism.

"Like the last two years, this year we, BMP, are bringing the best candidates team, who would beat the record of deliverance of their predecessors," he reaffirmed.

He pledged that after its victory in the coming FPCCI elections, BMP on the platform of this apex trade body would be fighting more vigorously with the ultimate objective of achieving economic prosperity in the country.

The press release said that Riaz khattak has also expressed serious disappointment over the Federal Board of Revenue's decision to restore the powers of the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue to attach bank accounts.

He was disappointed by the FBR's decision in its letter of October 11, 2021 to restore the powers of the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue to attach bank accounts under section 140 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and section 48 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The BMP official was of the view that this letter should be withdrawn with immediate effect as in the past these powers have been used by field formations to harass and intimidate existing taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021