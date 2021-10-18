Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held

FAISALABAD: Sirat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference was held at Municipal Committee Tehsil Sammundri in connection with Ashra Shaan-e-Rehmatullil Alameen (SAW) celebrations. Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan presides over the conference. Members of Tehsil Peace Committee and officers were also present. Naats were presented by speakers and shown their deep love and respect with Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Expressing his views at the Sirat Conference, the Assistant Commissioner said that the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal is a source of mercy for us which is celebrated by the devotees of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with full faith. He said that deep love for the Prophet is our faith and solution of all our problems can be minimized by following the teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that recitation of Naat is the best way to express the love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) which strengthens one's faith. He further informed that Ashra is being observed in Tehsil also. Meanwhile Mehfil-e-Melad was organized at Faisalabad Waste Management Company.

CEO Kashif Raza Awan and other officers participated and recited the Darood-o-Salam. Women Mehfil-e-Melad was also held at Shahbaz Nagar Chak 8 J.B and speakers highlight the sirat of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

