SAU to celebrate World Food Day today

Recorder Report 18 Oct 2021

HYDERABAD: SAU will celebrate World Food Day today; the Vice Chancellor will inaugurate the event. The Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando jam perennially celebrates "World Food Day" with its maximum enthusiasm and passion, this year too.

Dr Fateh Marri Vice Chancellor SAU Tandojam will inaugurate the seminar IFST at A. M. Shaikh Hall, with the theme "Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life".

environment Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri World Food Day

