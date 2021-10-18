ANL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.7%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.17%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
NETSOL 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.3%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.72%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 131.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-2.92%)
UNITY 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.42%)
BR100 4,660 Decreased By ▼ -7.88 (-0.17%)
BR30 20,550 Decreased By ▼ -342.4 (-1.64%)
KSE100 44,848 Increased By ▲ 26.79 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 29.01 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Arts Council holds reference for Umer Sharif

APP 18 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, held a condolence reference for the legendary comedian Umer Sharif, who recently passed away in Germany, at the Jaun Elia Lawn. The event was attended by Umer Sharif's family, colleagues, friends, admirers, and various showbiz personalities, said a communique here on Sunday.

The outstanding contributions of the late artist towards the entertainment industry of Pakistan were acknowledged. Umer Sharif's sons were also present on the occasion, his elder son Jawad Umer in his speech said that he was grateful to everyone who gathered in the condolence reference and prayed for his father.

'My father was a great man, I was also his admirer. Wherever he went in the world he kept holding the flag of Pakistan. He rejected US citizenship saying that his green passport is more valuable. My father put smiles on people's faces all over his life. I promise to fulfill his dream of establishing a hospital.'

