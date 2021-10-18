ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition concludes

Recorder Report 18 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The three-day 35th Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition concluded successfully on Sunday, which is likely to set a new season of trade exhibitions. More than 50 furniture brand showcased their products spread over two halls. Over 20,000 visitors evinced interest in the locally manufactured furniture products, and availed lucrative discount deals.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani as well as Honorary Counsel General of Yemen Dr. Mirza Ikhtyar Baig also visited the event among other traders and business community members.

Organizers of the event, Faisal Mohsin and Zara Faisal said the economy had been suspended due to the pandemic, and holding such an event minding the social distancing SOPs was a big challenge.

Zara Faisal appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders and particularly the people for making the event a success, which would go a long way in the promotion of the country's furniture industry. She also announced that the modernized edition of the exhibition would be organized soon so that the Karachiites, who missed the event, also have the opportunity.

