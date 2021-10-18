Rich tributes paid to Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

KARACHI: Rich tributes were paid to the great visionary and reformer of the subcontinent, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, at his 204th Birth Anniversary, observed under the aegis of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) at the campus.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, President AMUOBA and Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was a multidimensional personality which is reflected through his thoughts, writings, speeches and efforts. He founded MEO College that later became Aligarh Muslim University and created a history. It played an important role in the development and betterment of Muslims of the subcontinent.

He expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the Mosin e Pakistan, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan who passed away on 10th of October 2021. "Dr AQ Khan was the member of SSUET Board of Governors. Sir Syed University honoured him with D.Litt. Degree. We had decided to confer him Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Scientific Achievement Award for Peace, but unfortunately we could not give him the award in his life. However, we are going to give him Posthumous award in recognition of his invaluable services for the national security and solidarity of Pakistan," he added.

Sir Syed University will also establish a Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Chair at the campus to honour the Mohsin e Pakistan.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar presented a resolution to honour Dr. Qadeer with Nishan e Pakistan Award.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar also paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan who was assassinated on October 16, 1951. He highlighted the valuable services of the first Prime Minister of Pakistan who was an Alig.

Senior Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Syed Anwar Haider, said that the persons who opposed Sir Syed Ahmed Khan were against the progress and development. When the European countries were establishing Oxford University and Cambridge University, Mughal kings were making Taj Mehal here.

Noted scholar, Dr. Jaffer Ahmed said that the invention of the printing press played an important role in the development of nations. Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was keeping pace with the fast changing world and guided the nation in the direction of right path. He had the ability to look into future.

Hayat Amrohvi talked about the famous book Asaar us Sanadid, written by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

Presenting the vote of thanks, General Secretary AMUOBA, Muhammad Arshad Khan said that we need to secure the future of our children. Dr. Qadeer was a true Mujahid. The ceremony concluded with Tarana-e-Aligarh.

