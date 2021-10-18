ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
ASL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.81%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.5%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.05%)
NETSOL 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.77%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.22%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.23%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.34%)
TRG 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.52%)
UNITY 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.47%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -15.88 (-0.34%)
BR30 20,497 Decreased By ▼ -394.89 (-1.89%)
KSE100 44,803 Decreased By ▼ -18.56 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,526 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Information denied

18 Oct 2021

EDITORIAL: The issue refuses to go away despite the Cabinet Division's best efforts not to disclose details, sought by a private citizen via the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), of the gifts Prime Minister Imran Khan may have received from foreign governments during his visits abroad over the last three years. The PIC had directed the Cabinet Division to provide the requested information, complete with description/specification of each gift, details about the gifts retained by the PM and the rules under which gifts thus received were retained. Instead of furnishing the requisite information, the Cabinet Division's response to the PIC was mounting of a legal challenge in the Islamabad High Court.

Hearing on Wednesday a petition filed by the government against the PIC, Justice Miangul Aurangzeb advised the former to "reconsider" its decision to keep the information confidential. The government, he said, should not feel shy about making such details public. The excuses it has trotted out in defence of its stance, such as that public disclosure could affect national security issues or displease gift givers, make little sense. In fact, invoking the Right to Information Act, 2017, private citizens have been able in the recent past to obtain information about 'Toshakhana' (official gifts depositary). Consequently, former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani have faced indictments in accountability courts primarily for holding on to expensive vehicles on payment of just 15 percent of their market value. Disclosure of details in those cases is not known to have caused any harm to Pakistan's relations with other countries. There is no reason why things at present should be any different. Besides, PM Khan is not only an indefatigable campaigner against corruption and corrupt practices he is widely seen as a man of integrity. The government stance in the present case can cause serious harm to that image. The right of access to information, which empowers people to make governments more accountable to the people, must be respected. All involved would be wise to pay heed to Justice Miangul Aurangzeb's counsel before any damage is done.

It is worth noting that as per the legal procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts recipients can keep them on payment of 50 percent of the value exceeding the basic exemption of Rs 30,000. No exemption, however, is available in the case of antiques and gifts of historical value. They are to be properly catalogued and displayed at prominent government-owned buildings. It is all the more necessary, therefore, that details of all such articles are known to the people. Failure to do so can only give rise to suspicions or accusations that may or may not be rooted in reality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan Islamabad High Court cabinet division Pakistan Information Commission private citizen

Comments

Comments are closed.

Information denied

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

Read more stories