Qasr-e-Fatima-landmark SHC verdict

In a landmark judgement the Sindh High Court on 13 June 2021 ruled that the premises of Qasr-e-Fatima, commonly known as Mohatta Palace, in Clifton, Karachi, would be used to set up a medical and dental college for girls. The court's order, mutually agreed by both parties to use the premises as a girls' dental college and also have a hostel, is highly commendable. However, it must be ensured that the status of the building of Qasr-e-Fatima shall not be altered or changed; it's kept intact as a museum for awareness and appreciation of the cultural heritage of Pakistan. It is one of the top ten tourist attractions of Karachi. Qasr-e-Fatima (Mohatta Palace) is a heritage-protected building. Mohatta Palace was acquired by the Government of Pakistan in 1947 to set up Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After the Foreign Office was shifted to Islamabad in 1964, the palace was given to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah. After her demise in 1967, her sister Shireen Bai lived there until her death in 1980. In 1995, it was purchased by the Sindh government for a sum of Rs 6 million.

Abu Sohrab (Karachi)

