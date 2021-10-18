ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
ASL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.81%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.5%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.05%)
NETSOL 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.77%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.22%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.23%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.34%)
TRG 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.52%)
UNITY 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.47%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -15.88 (-0.34%)
BR30 20,497 Decreased By ▼ -394.89 (-1.89%)
KSE100 44,803 Decreased By ▼ -18.56 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,526 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Qasr-e-Fatima-landmark SHC verdict

Abu Sohrab 18 Oct 2021

In a landmark judgement the Sindh High Court on 13 June 2021 ruled that the premises of Qasr-e-Fatima, commonly known as Mohatta Palace, in Clifton, Karachi, would be used to set up a medical and dental college for girls. The court's order, mutually agreed by both parties to use the premises as a girls' dental college and also have a hostel, is highly commendable. However, it must be ensured that the status of the building of Qasr-e-Fatima shall not be altered or changed; it's kept intact as a museum for awareness and appreciation of the cultural heritage of Pakistan. It is one of the top ten tourist attractions of Karachi. Qasr-e-Fatima (Mohatta Palace) is a heritage-protected building. Mohatta Palace was acquired by the Government of Pakistan in 1947 to set up Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After the Foreign Office was shifted to Islamabad in 1964, the palace was given to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah. After her demise in 1967, her sister Shireen Bai lived there until her death in 1980. In 1995, it was purchased by the Sindh government for a sum of Rs 6 million.

Abu Sohrab (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh High Court Qasr e Fatima Mohatta Palace Clifton medical and dental college for girls SHC verdict

Abu Sohrab

Comments

Comments are closed.

Qasr-e-Fatima-landmark SHC verdict

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

Read more stories