Punjab CS visits hospital

Recorder Report 18 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday visited Sargodha, reviewed medical facilities and other arrangements at the DHQ Hospital and presided over a meeting at the Commissioner's Office. The Chief Secretary inspected the emergency, urology, dengue and various wards in the hospital and ordered to provide two ventilators in the peads ward immediately.

He asked the MS to send a report on the problems of the hospital. He said that all the required resources would be provided for the health facilities and the purpose of visits to hospitals was to be aware of the issues related to the health sector and to resolve them. He said that in the next annual development program, huge funds would be allocated for district hospitals.

The Chief Secretary also inquired about the provision of facilities to the patients. He asked the patients and their families whether medical facilities and medicines are being provided or are they facing any problem in treatment. Patients expressed satisfaction over the provision of facilities in the hospital. The Chief Secretary directed the MS to follow the policy of one attendant with the patient while appealing to the citizens that only one person should stay in the hospital with the patient.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kamran Ali Afzal Chief Secretary Punjab medical facilities Punjab CS visits hospital

