Rs3bn corruption committed in purchase of school desks: Haleem

KARACHI: The Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has claimed that a corruption of Rs3 billion was committed in purchase of school desks alone. He said the masses want to know why a desk of Rs5000 was bought in Rs29000.

In a statement, he said that the economic hub of the country, Karachi, shows the performance of the PPP government. He said lack of sanitation, drainage and green cover coupled with messy traffic system and poor public transport has ranked Karachi among the filthiest cities of the world.

He said that the arrival of 84 buses for the federal government sponsored Green Line of BRT project was in front of every citizen and now they are eager to see the Red and Orange Lines of the Sindh government.

Referring to the celebrations of Rabiul Awal, he said this is the month of advent of Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) who is the mercy and blessing for =all the creations of Allah, the Almighty, adding that Pakistani nation was celebrating "Ashra e Rahmatul-lil-Alameen" to pay reverence to the greatest leader of all times. Life and teachings of Muhammad (S.A.W) are exemplary guiding principles which lead to success in this life and the life hereafter, Haleem said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to establish Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority while the celebrations will be observed with religious reverence and sanctity throughout the country in a befitting manner.

Haleem Adil announced that major events of celebrations of the 12th Rabiul Awal in Islamabad that would be addressed by PM Imran Khan. He said a conference of Ulema Karam, Sajjadah Nasheens of venerated shrines and custodians of different theological orders titled "Jashan Aamad e Rasool and Riyasat e Madina Conference" will be held on October 22, 2021 at Sindh Governor House. The Prime Minister will address the conference that will be presided over by Governor Sindh Imran Ismael. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs will be special guests among others, he added.

Referring to PPP's public gathering in Karachi on Sunday, Haleem Adil suggested that Bilawal Zardari should let the people of Sindh know that during last 13 years how a budget accumulating to Rs 8900 billion was utilized and how a massive corruption of Rs 1400 billion was allowed.

He said that masses want to know, why 85% percent of the population living in Sindh were left to drink contaminated water.

He asked what happened to the cleaning of drains in Karachi. He said the federation has already cleaned three big drains in the megacity. He said that masses want to know why irrigation water is not being distributed fairly in Sindh. Why were 450 direct outlets allowed from canals? Bilawal should tell the masses how many coastal highways the Sindh government built in 13 years.

Haleem alleged that a new corruption system was in Sindh headed by Bilawal and 'two women', whose names he would expose soon in front of media.