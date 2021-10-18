ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
ASL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.95%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
GGL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.2%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.16%)
NETSOL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.36%)
PACE 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.17%)
TELE 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.43%)
TRG 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.05%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,676 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (0.17%)
BR30 20,665 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-1.09%)
KSE100 44,962 Increased By ▲ 140.69 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,599 Increased By ▲ 77.65 (0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index hits multi-year peak as Gulf bourses end higher

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday amid strong oil prices, with the Saudi index hitting a multi-year peak as the country eased coronavirus curbs. The kingdom is rolling back COVID-19 restrictions from Oct. 17 in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.

Saudi Arabia has also lifted social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccine. The Saudi benchmark index gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 5.8% jump in Jabal Omar Development Co, one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed property developers.

The developer operates a flagship complex of hotels and residential and commercial property within walking distance of the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.3%, zooming in on a $2 trillion valuation.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.3%, with telecoms firm Etisalat gaining 0.6%, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank climbed 2%. Conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) plans to list subsidiary Multiply, a holding company that invests in tech-focused businesses, on Abu Dhabi's main stock market this year, IHC's chief executive said. Shares of IHC inched 0.2% higher.

Dubai's main share index increased 0.5%, with Dubai Islamic Bank rising 1.2% and Dubai Investments up 1.8%. UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the oil-rich Gulf is continuing to invest in the energy sector to meet growing demand and ensure stability in global markets.

The Qatari benchmark finished 0.8% higher, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest lender, advancing 1.8%, while Qatar Islamic Bank added 1.2%. Post trading hours, the Sharia-compliant lender reported a net profit of 2.53 billion riyals ($694.8 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, a 13.9% increase compared to same period year before. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index closed 1.5% higher, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory including Commercial International Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.6% to 11,773

ABU DHABI added 0.3% to 7,835

DUBAI up 0.5% to 2,802

QATAR gained 0.8% to 11,751

EGYPT rose 1.5% to 11,156

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,710

OMAN rose 0.4% to 3,974

KUWAIT added 0.3% to 7,481.

Coronavirus Oil prices Saudi index Gulf bourses Major stock

Comments

Comments are closed.

Saudi index hits multi-year peak as Gulf bourses end higher

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Read more stories