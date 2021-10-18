ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.05%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
FNEL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.04%)
GGL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.36%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.83%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.72%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.94%)
TELE 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.43%)
TRG 132.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.23%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -276.38 (-1.32%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 79.51 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,567 Increased By ▲ 45.41 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
US proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment: Erdogan

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States had proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in return for its investment in the F-35 programme, from which Ankara was removed after purchasing missile defence systems from Russia.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Turkey made a request to the United States to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a trip to West Africa, Erdogan said Turkey wants a return for its investment in the F-35 programme and that talks on the issue are ongoing.

"There is the payment of $1.4 billion we have made for the F-35s and the U.S. had such a proposal in return for these payments," Erdogan said.

"And regarding this, we said let's take whatever steps are needed to be taken to meet the defence needs of our country," he said, adding that the new F-16 jets would help develop its fleet.

Ankara had ordered more than 100 F-35 jets, made by Lockheed Martin Corp, but the U.S. removed Turkey from the programme in 2019 after it acquired Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

The decades-old partnership between the NATO allies has gone through unprecedented tumult in the past five years over disagreements on Syria policy, Ankara's closer ties with Moscow, its naval ambitions in the eastern Mediterranean, U.S. charges against a state-owned Turkish bank and erosion of rights and freedoms in Turkey.

Ankara's purchase of the S-400s has also triggered U.S. sanctions. In December 2020, Washington blacklisted Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate, its chief, Ismail Demir, and three other employees.

Since then the U.S. has repeatedly warned Turkey against buying further Russian weaponry. But Erdogan has indicated Ankara still intends to buy a second batch of S-400s from Russia, a move that could deepen the rift with Washington. The request for the jets will likely have a difficult time getting approval from the U.S. Congress, where sentiment towards Turkey has soured deeply over recent years.

