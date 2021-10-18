ANL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.7%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
NETSOL 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-3.25%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 131.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-2.92%)
UNITY 29.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.87%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.42%)
BR100 4,660 Decreased By ▼ -7.88 (-0.17%)
BR30 20,550 Decreased By ▼ -342.4 (-1.64%)
KSE100 44,848 Increased By ▲ 26.79 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 29.01 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
China 'first destination' for Pakistani students: Haque

APP 18 Oct 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque said that China has now become the first destination for Pakistani students with around 28,000 students enrolled in different Chinese universities.

While speaking on the occasion of the 4th Exchange Mechanism Conference under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Consortium of Universities, he said, "Education and economic linkages are very important parts of this broad relationship."

Moin-ul-Haque said that the CPEC Consortium of Universities, which was established in 2017, is an integral part of China-Pakistan relations. Initially, 19 universities were part of the consortium while the membership has now extended in four years to 83 universities, with 61 from Pakistan, and 22 from China, China Economic Net reported.

"This not only means the increase of the number of universities but also the inclusion of more academic disciplines, ranging from business administration, transport, engineering, brain development in many other disciplines," he said. Moin-ul-Haque said that the success of the consortium is also important in promoting the study of China-Pakistan history, language and culture channel, integration, and promoting understanding of Chinese economy and business practices and research on possible CPEC projects.

CPEC Moin ul Haque Haque Chinese universities first destination

