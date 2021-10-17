ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
TCP issues new sugar tender

Reuters 17 Oct 2021

HAMBURG: Pakistan's state trading agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of sugar which closed on Oct 13, European traders said on Saturday.

The TCP has also issued a new tender for 50,000 tonne of bagged white sugar, they said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the new tender is Oct 25.

