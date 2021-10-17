ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
JI to launch countrywide protest movement from Sunday

Recorder Report 17 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan has announced countrywide week-long protest movement from Sunday against inflation and anti-people policies of the government. Chief of JI Sirajul Haq stated here on Saturday that protests demonstrations would be held in all major and small cities.

He appealed to the people to take firm stand against injustice and be part of the JI movement to get rid of the ruling elite.

He directed the JI leadership to contact the trade and farmer unions, lawyer bodies, transporters and other segment of the society to make the anti-inflation and unemployment movement successful. Media should support the JI to get justice for the poor people, he appealed.

"The government has made full surrender before the IMF. We reject the increase in petroleum products and electricity tariff."

The per litre price of petrol, he said, has touched Rs138 when a labourer was unable to earn this amount in a day. The medicines prices, he said, went up 14 times during past three years. The prices of basic food items went 100 percent to 300 percent high during three-year rule of the PTI, he said. The price of DAP bag was gone up from Rs3,000 to Rs.7,000. The prices of pesticides and agriculture machinery were also beyond the reach of farmers, he added. The government lacked vision and ability to fix the economy and provide relief to the people, said the JI chief.

Sirajul Haq said the ruling elite had nothing to do with the problems of people. The nation, he said, should reject the status quo parties and start a peaceful democratic struggle with the JI to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state. Already tested faces and parties, he said, could no longer bring any change. He said that the JI was the only option left with the people, vowing the JI would bring real change if voted to power.

