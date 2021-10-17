ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
'Mini-budgets' evidence of govt's failure, says Shehbaz

Recorder Report 17 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has termed the recent increase in petrol prices a "continuation of the mini-budget" and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down for his alleged failure to give any relief to the people.

In a statement, PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the increase in prices of petroleum products soon after the 14 percent rise in power tariff.

"One mini-budget after another is telling proof of the economic failures of the PTI government," he said, adding that the prime minister should resign instead of killing people with inflation, "because it was the only hope for relief for the nation".

He said that despite getting "concessions", Prime Minister Khan has completely failed to serve the country and the people.

"Imran should stick to his statement that rising inflation rate means the prime minister is corrupt. Imran should accept his own assessment and resign instead of clinging on to the office of prime minister," he added.

He said that the people are screaming and cursing the government over this increase of Rs10.49 in petrol price. "How will the people survive with petrol at a historic high of Rs137.79 per litre?" he questioned, adding that the impoverished people of Pakistan were crushed to death with this unbearable inflation.

"How would the people run their kitchens and feed their children? How will they pay Rs10,000 electricity bill out of a monthly income of less than Rs20,000? Are these the good days that Imran Khan claims to have brought in Pakistan? Imran Khan promised the nation patrol at Rs46 per litre and instead hiked it up to historic level; is this the reality of Imran being a truthful leader?" he further questioned.

He said that the increase in petroleum products' prices has created a chain reaction of inflation in every product.

"Yet still Imran Khan complains the people of Pakistan do not understand the cause of inflation," he said.

"The nation understands very well that there is just one reason for this insane inflation, which is Imran Khan," he maintained.

However, the PML-N secretary-general, Ahsan Iqbal, in a statement, demanding an immediate reversal of petroleum price hike also called the party's provincial chapters to organise protests against the brutal inflation.

He said that the PML-N will stage a protest in the parliament in collaboration with other opposition parties against this cruel step by the PTI government.

He said the government had dumped the burden of its failures and incompetence on the poor people of Pakistan.

He called for an immediate withdrawal of this increase in electricity, petrol, and diesel, and warned that it would bring the worst storm of inflation on the people.

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan power tariff Opposition leader PMLN Mini budgets

