Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: CM meets ulema to finalize arrangements

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting with religious scholars here at CM House, has directed divisional administration and the police to make necessary measures to facilitate celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervour.

"I want the city to remain neat and clean and appropriate security arrangements be made for the Milad procession."

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Fayaz Butt, Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, Home secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Adl IG Karach Yakoob Minhas, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Adl secretary to CM Fayza Jatoi, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, MD SSWMB Zubair Channa.

The ulemas who attended the meeting include Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Mufti Mohammad Jan Naeemi, Haji Haneef Tayab, Allama Dr Jameel Rathore, Maulana Mohammad Yakoob Attari, Mufti Abdul Wahab, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Allama Liaqat Azhari, Hanif Rafiq Pardesi and Allama Akbar Dar.

The IG police and Additional IG Karachi told the chief minister that they have held several meetings with ulemas to work out security arrangements. Similarly, Administrator KMC said that he had held meetings with the ulema organisation and on their advice patch work in different areas and repair of drains have been carried out.

The ulemas gave some suggestions to the chief minister so that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gatherings and processions could be held with religious fervour and peacefully.

The chief minister announced that after October 20 he would organise a 'Mahfl-e-Milad' at CM House in which religious scholars would be invited.

The chief minister said that 1230 Milad Mehfils and 1,127 processions would be held all over Sindh and their security arrangements have been made and they would be provided necessary facilities.

