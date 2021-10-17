Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey noted an increase of Rs600 per 40kg of chicken prices, which jumped from Rs9,200 per 40kg to Rs9,800,while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs275 per kg against Rs260 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs400 per kg against Rs380 per kg.

The live chicken prices in the past two weeks have witnessed an increase of Rs1,400 per 40kg, while chicken meat price hiked by Rs60 per kg.

Branded spices prices like Shan and National increased from Rs75 per pack of 43grams to Rs80 per pack.

Bathing soap, Sufi price has jumped from Rs1,400 per carton to Rs2,700 per carton.

Eggs prices during the week under review witnessed an increase, in retail eggs are being sold at Rs180 per dozen. Traders told during winter season the chicken and egg prices are likely to touch Rs12,000 per 40kg and Rs7,500 per carton mark and live chicken price is to cross Rs350 level and eggs Rs250 per dozen level.

Beef with bones price remained unchanged at Rs650 per kg, boneless beef at Rs750 per kg, and mutton at Rs1,350 per kg.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have touched a new all-time high level as the commodity in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs205 fixed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on October 2, 2021.

Moreover, in hilly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the commodity prices have reached 280 per kg mark.

Since April 2020, the government has increased the LPG price by 126 percent.

The LPG traders said that per kilogram LPG price which was Rs90 in April 2020 has officially now reached Rs203.69.

They further said that with the arrival of winter LPG prices will further go up and it will touch Rs300 per kg mark and in hilly areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will cross Rs350 per kg mark.

According to traders, the increase in the petrol, LPG, natural gas, power ,and CNG prices coupled with Pak rupee depreciation against US dollar was the most significant role not only in increasing the prices of edible items but prices of all daily use items.

Traders said that at least, 60 percent price hike is a result of Pak rupee depreciation against US dollar, which is done by the governor State Bank of Pakistan.

During the week under review, the ex-mill wheat flour price jumped from Rs1,040 per 15kg bag to Rs1,050 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,070-1,080 per bag.

According to traders, the government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg is not only sub-standard but was also not available to all the consumers as millers have linked the supply with purchasing same quantity of 15kg wheat flour bags, which costs high.

Sugar price jumped by Rs50 per 50kg bag from Rs5,200 per 50kg bag to Rs5,250, which in retail is being sold at Rs112 per kg, best quality ghee/cooking oil price have already reached record high level of Rs360 per kg/litre, while B-grade cooking oil price has jumped from Rs4,400 per 16 carton pack to Rs4,440 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs275 per pack of 900 against Rs260 per pack of 900grams.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are on the raise as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs124 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs115 per pack of 900grams from Rs160 to Rs275 per pack.

Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality maash is being sold at Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs190 per kg. Best quality bean lentil at Rs280 per kg, masoor at Rs190-200 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs180 per kg, and moong at Rs140 per kg.

Powder red chilli prices also remained stable at Rs400 per kg and powder turmeric at Rs400 per kg.

Fresh milk as well as packed milk prices remained stable during the week.

Prices of different quality rice have also remained stable.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices and the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned 11.8kg LPG cylinder price at Rs2,167.31 per domestic cylinder of 11kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,300 per cylinder.

The PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs100.33 per kg, while in the market on average sugar is available at Rs112 per kg.

The PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price at Rs1,757.40 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold Rs1,790 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs1,198.41 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs1,440 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk prices at Rs112.02 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs140 per kg. Cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs140 against the PBS mentioned price of Rs81.77.Mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs1,250 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs1,132.25 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs1,360 per kg.

The PBS has mentioned beef with bones price at Rs556.36, while it is being sold in the range of Rs600/650 per kg, while boneless beef is available at Rs750 per kg.

Vegetables prices, Saturday witnessed a mixed trend as onion was available at Rs280 per 5kg in the wholesale market, while in the retail market, it is available at Rs65 per kg.

Potato price went down from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs270 per 5kg, which in the retail market was being sold at Rs65 per kg against Rs70 per kg.

Tomato price went up from Rs175 per 5kg to Rs350 per 50kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs80 per kg against Rs45-50 per kg.

Prices of various qualities of garlic remained stable at Rs650-1,350 per 5kg, which in the retail market are being sold at Rs170-300 per kg.

Ginger price also remained stable at Rs1,300 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs300 per kg.

Capsicum price remained stable at Rs650 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs145 per kg; Yam (arvi) price went up from Rs220 per 5kg to Rs250 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs60 per kg against Rs55 per kg, fresh bean price remained stable at Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs110 per kg, and marrokadu price went up from Rs275 per 5kg to Rs400per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs95 per kg against Rs75 per kg.

Carrot price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs80 per kg against Rs95 per kg, peas price remained stable at Rs1,100 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

Tinda price went up from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail market is being sold at Rs105 per kg against Rs80-75 per kg.

Cauliflower price went up from Rs230 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail market was being sold at Rs80 per kg against Rs60 per kg, cabbage price is stable at Rs170 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs50 per kg.

Karela (bitter gourd) price went up from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs120 per kg against Rs80 per kg.

No significant variations were witnessed in fruit prices.

