Grade 1 to 15 posts: Punjab govt to start recruitment process

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to start recruitment to fill the vacancies in various departments. The recruitment on posts from grade 1 to 15 would be done on merit to overcome the shortage of manpower and in this regard, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has issued instructions to all administrative secretaries to ensure transparency and merit in the hiring process.

The instructions were issued during the meeting of administrative secretaries presided over by the chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the Annual Development Programme, Pakistan Citizen Portal, the situation of dengue, corona virus, and pending inquiries and pension cases.

The chief secretary ordered that recruitment should be done purely on merit. He said that the hiring would help improve the functioning of the departments. He directed all the administrative secretaries to make transfers and postings in their respective departments based on performance after due diligence.

The chief secretary said that uplift schemes and infrastructure play a key role in socio-economic development, adding that timely utilization of funds and transparency in the annual development program must be ensured.

He said that departments should work hard for the timely completion of projects. The chief secretary also appreciated the services of the chairman P&D and the secretary Finance in connection with the approval of schemes and release of funds.

The chief secretary directed all the departments to implement the guidelines issued regarding dengue and corona. He asked the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the monitoring, surveillance, and reporting regarding dengue. Ordering early resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the chief secretary told the officers to perform their duties with the spirit of public service. He also issued directions for expeditious disposal of pending inquiries and pension cases. The chairman Planning and Development, administrative secretaries of all departments and officers concerned attended the meeting.

