ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Grade 1 to 15 posts: Punjab govt to start recruitment process

Recorder Report 17 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to start recruitment to fill the vacancies in various departments. The recruitment on posts from grade 1 to 15 would be done on merit to overcome the shortage of manpower and in this regard, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has issued instructions to all administrative secretaries to ensure transparency and merit in the hiring process.

The instructions were issued during the meeting of administrative secretaries presided over by the chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the Annual Development Programme, Pakistan Citizen Portal, the situation of dengue, corona virus, and pending inquiries and pension cases.

The chief secretary ordered that recruitment should be done purely on merit. He said that the hiring would help improve the functioning of the departments. He directed all the administrative secretaries to make transfers and postings in their respective departments based on performance after due diligence.

The chief secretary said that uplift schemes and infrastructure play a key role in socio-economic development, adding that timely utilization of funds and transparency in the annual development program must be ensured.

He said that departments should work hard for the timely completion of projects. The chief secretary also appreciated the services of the chairman P&D and the secretary Finance in connection with the approval of schemes and release of funds.

The chief secretary directed all the departments to implement the guidelines issued regarding dengue and corona. He asked the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the monitoring, surveillance, and reporting regarding dengue. Ordering early resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the chief secretary told the officers to perform their duties with the spirit of public service. He also issued directions for expeditious disposal of pending inquiries and pension cases. The chairman Planning and Development, administrative secretaries of all departments and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab govt Pakistan Citizen Portal Annual Development Programme Kamran Ali Afzal

Comments

Comments are closed.

Grade 1 to 15 posts: Punjab govt to start recruitment process

Whole country cannot be run on subsidy, says Fawad

Crucial approval needed for setting up of CPEC Tower

Shift to digital payments: Steel sector urges Tarin to extend grace period to six months

Fake bank accounts case: Zardari prima facie 'involved' in Rs8.3bn 'suspicious' transactions: AC

Confusion regarding NAB jurisdiction to be removed: Akbar

PSM seeks NOC from Nepra to transfer generation licence to Steel Corp

Uzbekistan, Taliban hold talks on trade, aid

TCP issues new sugar tender

Govt blames global price rise, rupee depreciation for hikes

'Relatively less increase' made in fuel prices: Gill

Read more stories